Western Park win Twenty20

A top order wobble threatened to derail Western Park’s hopes of claiming another T20 premiership, but a series of gritty 30’s from Sam Russell and Joel Batson rescued the innings.

A five-wicket haul to Fletcher Kennedy killed off any hopes Neerim District had of claiming an upset win.

Having won the toss and electing to bat, Western Park began confidently with Sanjaya Gangodawila punching an off-drive to the boundary off the very first ball of the innings, but he soon had his stumps upset by Toby Bayne and Sam Batson and Tyler McMillan both departed without scoring to leave the scoreboard reading a dicey 3-6.

However, Luke Gilbert and Sam Russell transformed the game with a 38-run fifth wicket stand that lifted the run-rate – and the encouragement of the Western Park faithful – and Joel Batson was able to build on this momentum as the innings neared its conclusion.