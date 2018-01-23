Home Sport Trainer on cloud nine

Trainer on cloud nine

Tanjil South trainer Kate Gorman has Ice Cool Kaedyn (pictured) and Monster Fish prepared for Saturday’s Group 2 Traralgon Cup.

Tanjil South greyhound trainer Kate Gorman is “on cloud nine” having prepared two of the four heat winners of the Group 2 Traralgon Cup on Saturday night.

This Saturday night’s final over 525m carries $67,000 in prize money, with Gorman’s pair Ice Cold Kaedyn and Monster Fish chasing the $47,000 winner’s cheque.

“I’ve never had a finalist in a group race, so to have two greyhounds make the Traralgon Cup is unbelievable,” Kate Gorman said.

“I’ve had a million text messages from people, which is really nice, but I haven’t had a chance to reply to any of them yet.

“I’ve been training greyhounds for the past 10 years, and my husband Matthew and I have been training full-time together for the past two years.

“To have two Traralgon Cup finalists has given us a huge buzz.”

