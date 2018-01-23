Motorfest is cancelled

Rising costs and limited volunteers have been cited as key reasons for the Drouin Rotary Club’s decision to cancel this year’s annual Motorfest.

It is unlikely the annual event, that has injected hundreds of thousands of dollars to local community groups, will make a return.

Drouin Rotary Club secretary Tim Wills said factors including rising costs, declining attendance and increased pressure on a limited number of volunteers had led to the demise of the event.

“There was some delay in various administrative requirements, including insurance and permits, which made the workload to get ready in time considered too high,” he said.

“Rotary and Gippsland Tuff Streeters will work with the Lardner Park committee. They’re keen to see how we use this weekend in the future, but a burnout competition is not likely.”