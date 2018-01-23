Joan turns 100

For more than 35 years, it has been a weekly treat for Joan Peterson of Warragul to have her hair done. On Friday, the hairdresser took a little extra care to ensure her coiffured look was perfect for her 100th birthday celebrations.

Mrs Peterson turned 100 on Friday so her weekly appointment at the same salon every week was perfect timing for her “hairdo” in readiness for her party on Saturday.

While Mrs Peterson isn’t a wrap for the heat, particularly temperatures in the 40s like Friday, she said her mother always told her she was born in a heat wave - so little has changed 100 years on.

Mrs Peterson was born Evelyn Joan on January 19, 1918. She has three children Lynette (Earl) of Warragul, Stuart of Cranbourne and Noel who lives in Newcastle.

Her ever growing family also includes 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.