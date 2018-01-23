Hill End celebration

The champagne corks were popped at Hill End last week when the community signed a lease to formalise the continued use of the town’s former primary school as a community centre.

The signing by Hill End Community Inc and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning officers ended a 15-month battle to stop the State government selling the property for private development.

The 10-year lease gives HECI management and usage rights of the main school building, the former Fumina primary school building that has been located on the site since 1961 and an adjoining vacant house that was previously a residence for the Hill End school’s teacher.

DELWP has also waived the annual licence fee normally paid by lessees.