Home News Baton visits Warragul

Baton visits Warragul

Posted on by editor
Warragul will soak up a little of the atmosphere of the upcoming Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast when it hosts a leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay on Sunday, February 11.

Warragul will soak up a little of the atmosphere of the upcoming Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast when it hosts a leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay on Sunday, February 11.

Warragul will soak up a little of the atmosphere of the upcoming Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast when it hosts a leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay on Sunday, February 11.

Ten runners will carry the baton in a journey from the Warragul Leisure Centre in Burke St to Warragul’s Civic Park.

The baton will travel via Burke St, Howitt St and parts of Alfred, Queen, Smith and Albert Sts.

The run is estimated to take about 30 minutes from its start at the leisure centre at 1.17pm.

Four of the runners are Baw Baw Shire residents – Gwenneth Gilbert of Ellinbank, Tracey Jilbert and Harvey Scott both of Warragul and Noah Lafrantz from Drouin.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature