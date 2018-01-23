Baton visits Warragul

Warragul will soak up a little of the atmosphere of the upcoming Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast when it hosts a leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay on Sunday, February 11.

Ten runners will carry the baton in a journey from the Warragul Leisure Centre in Burke St to Warragul’s Civic Park.

The baton will travel via Burke St, Howitt St and parts of Alfred, Queen, Smith and Albert Sts.

The run is estimated to take about 30 minutes from its start at the leisure centre at 1.17pm.

Four of the runners are Baw Baw Shire residents – Gwenneth Gilbert of Ellinbank, Tracey Jilbert and Harvey Scott both of Warragul and Noah Lafrantz from Drouin.