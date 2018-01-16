Training in limbo

Several hundred people planning to undertake agricultural training courses in Gippsland this year are in limbo after a decision by the major training organisation serving the region to withdraw its programs.

And one of the Gippsland based staff claimed the jobs of as many 12 trainers are likely to go.

The upheaval is centred on decisions by two key bodies – Dairy Australia and the Shepparton headquartered GOTAFE, the Goulburn Ovens Institute of TAFE, that has been the principal provider of agricultural training in Gippsland and throughout Victoria.

In mid-December GOTAFE advised some of its key stakeholders that Dairy Australia’s decision to end its National Centre for Dairy Education brand and move to “a combined education and extension framework - DairyLearn” had led to it (GOTAFE) refocussing its strategy on the communities and industries within north-east Victoria.

That means closure of its campuses in centres such as Warragul and Leongatha.