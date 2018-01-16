Home Sport Pacer stars on track

Pacer stars on track

Our Little General cruises away with the Eastern Challenge race.

Star four-year-old pacer Our Little General almost claimed the Warragul track record when winning the $25,000 Eastern Challenge at Logan Park on Thursday.

First up since winning the three-year-old division of the Breeders' Crown in August, connections used Thursday's race as a stepping stone to the Chariots of Fire event in Sydney.

Driver Chris Alford dictated terms to suit in front with Our Little General, who went within two one hundredths of a second of breaking the 2210 metre track record in defeating Beach Surge and Waimac Attack.

Our Little General went past the $500,000 in stakes earnings mark with victory on Thursday, and is trained at Cardigan by Emma Stewart for a large group of owners, some of which were trackside to witness the victory.

 

