Laura on the ball

Bunyip’s Laura Cheesewright began her third Australian Open campaign yesterday, taking to the courts as a ball kid.

A keen tennis player in her own right, playing A grade for Bunyip in West Gippsland’s summer competition and for Officer in winter, Laura was again successful in the trial process last year to embark on her third and final year as a ball kid.

Laura said ball kids put in a lot of training beforehand to sharpen their skills, progressing to a train on squad where they practice rolling, servicing, court movement and concentration.

“We did the December showdown and other tournaments in the lead up to prepare,” she said.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s worth it.”