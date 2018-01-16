Freeway flooding

Trafalgar Chamber of Commerce is hopeful a solution can be found to drainage issues which has caused localised flooding in the town’s main street during recent storm events.

BK’s Takeaway owner Brendan Kingwill said the chamber had been concerned about safety issues that came with recent flooding on the Princes Freeway.

“We’ve informed the appropriate authorities, but we didn’t know what the problem was and didn’t know where to go,” he said.

“I’ve had my business in Trafalgar for 20 years and haven’t seen it this bad, it’s happened three times in the past three months.

“The drainage isn’t suitable and needs cleaning out but we’re not sure where the problem is.