A large bush block in the middle of residential and industrial estates in Drouin has some nearby residents on edge as conditions dry during summer.

The bush, dominated by stands of eucalypt trees but also with dense lower level vegetation including blackberries, backs onto a number of houses in the Palm Square residential development, some acreage blocks fronting Longwarry Rd, industrial premises in Roberts Crt and a caravan park in Princes Way.

A cleared area several metres wide provides a narrow buffer between the bushland and houses adjoining it in Palm Square.

But Alan Stow, who has lived in one of those houses for the past eight years, claims it is “a bushfire waiting to happen”.