Home News Bushfire waiting to happen

Bushfire waiting to happen

Posted on by editor
A small buffer is all that separates houses in Palm Court, Drouin, from dense bushland and scrub at the rear of the properties.

A small buffer is all that separates houses in Palm Court, Drouin, from dense bushland and scrub at the rear of the properties.

A large bush block in the middle of residential and industrial estates in Drouin has some nearby residents on edge as conditions dry during summer.

The bush, dominated by stands of eucalypt trees but also with dense lower level vegetation including blackberries, backs onto a number of houses in the Palm Square residential development, some acreage blocks fronting Longwarry Rd, industrial premises in Roberts Crt and a caravan park in Princes Way.

A cleared area several metres wide provides a narrow buffer between the bushland and houses adjoining it in Palm Square.

But Alan Stow, who has lived in one of those houses for the past eight years, claims it is “a bushfire waiting to happen”.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature