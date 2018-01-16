Home Sport Aston Dee Bee wins Cup

Aston Dee Bee wins Cup

Posted on by editor
The Seona Thompson-trained Aston Dee Bee stormed to victory in the Group 2 Warragul Cup on Saturday night. Photograph: Clint Anderson.

The Seona Thompson-trained Aston Dee Bee stormed to victory in the Group 2 Warragul Cup on Saturday night. Photograph: Clint Anderson.

Melbourne Cup hero Aston Dee Bee extended his sensational winning streak to nine with another brilliant display in Saturday night’s Group 2 TAB Warragul Cup Final.

Remarkably, the Seona Thompson-trained and Ray Borda-owned-and-bred superstar hadn’t been able to claim a group trophy in 45 starts prior to his overdue breakthrough on the greatest stage of all, the Melbourne Cup.

But Aston Dee Bee’s Melbourne Cup triumph opened the feature race floodgates, with the superbly-bred son of Barcia Bale and Aston Elle subsequently adding the Group 2 Ballarat Cup, Group 3 Sandown Shootout and now the Warragul Cup to his resume.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature