Aston Dee Bee wins Cup

Melbourne Cup hero Aston Dee Bee extended his sensational winning streak to nine with another brilliant display in Saturday night’s Group 2 TAB Warragul Cup Final.

Remarkably, the Seona Thompson-trained and Ray Borda-owned-and-bred superstar hadn’t been able to claim a group trophy in 45 starts prior to his overdue breakthrough on the greatest stage of all, the Melbourne Cup.

But Aston Dee Bee’s Melbourne Cup triumph opened the feature race floodgates, with the superbly-bred son of Barcia Bale and Aston Elle subsequently adding the Group 2 Ballarat Cup, Group 3 Sandown Shootout and now the Warragul Cup to his resume.