Young talent on show

The Warragul Municipal Learning Band capped another stellar year with its end of year soiree last month.

Band pieces were interspersed with individual solos, as the band performed to celebrate another year of development under conductor Anthony Gardner.

Mr Gardner said he started the learning band two years ago, with an overall aim to bring young talent into the senior band.

“We competed at the Traralgon eisteddfod as a separate entity, and it was good to get some professional critique,” he said.

“We’ve had a couple of playouts, including at Fairview and Rosehill Gardens.”

“What a difference 12 months can make, we’ve come a long way,” added Mr Gardner. “We now have 18 students in the band and a few have gone up to play in the senior band.