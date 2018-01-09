Home News Solid holiday trade

Drouin Business Group and Steam and Riddles café owner Jeff Smith reported a positive outlook for Christmas and New Year trade in the town, with other business groups in the district also reporting a slight increase in trade.

Local business groups have reported solid trade over the Christmas and new year period, with trade slightly up on last year across the district.

Warragul Business Group vice-president David Cann said while he had not yet discussed trade with all local traders, most had been satisfied with a solid trading period.

“I think overall people were satisfied,” he said.

“It was an odd trading period due to where Christmas fell this year.

“The traditional big days on the 23rd and 24th were a little lost in the rural environment, with businesses closing or not open full hours, but the Thursday and Friday were hectic and there were a lot of people around, which is good.”

 

