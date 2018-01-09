Home News New director for Baw Baw

New director for Baw Baw

Posted on by editor
Cohen Van der Velde, who completed his secondary schooling in Warragul, will return to the town to take up the role of community assets director at Baw Baw Shire.

Cohen Van der Velde, who completed his secondary schooling in Warragul, will return to the town to take up the role of community assets director at Baw Baw Shire.

A new community assets director has been appointed to Baw Baw Shire.

Cohen Van der Velde has taken up the position, replacing former director Phil Cantillon.

Mr Cantillon, who also served as interim chief executive officer for seven months last year, has taken up a position with Frankston City Council.

Mr Van der Velde is a qualified civil engineer with more than 16 years experience, predominantly in local government, including his most recent role at Bass Coast Shire Council as infrastructure delivery manager for more than six years.

Mr Van der Velde’s experience includes senior management roles across a broad range of business functions including engineering design, construction and project management.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature