New director for Baw Baw

A new community assets director has been appointed to Baw Baw Shire.

Cohen Van der Velde has taken up the position, replacing former director Phil Cantillon.

Mr Cantillon, who also served as interim chief executive officer for seven months last year, has taken up a position with Frankston City Council.

Mr Van der Velde is a qualified civil engineer with more than 16 years experience, predominantly in local government, including his most recent role at Bass Coast Shire Council as infrastructure delivery manager for more than six years.

Mr Van der Velde’s experience includes senior management roles across a broad range of business functions including engineering design, construction and project management.