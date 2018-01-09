Hometown hope for cup

There will be a huge hometown roar if Aston Miley can win the Group 2 Warragul Cup on Saturday night, the second leg of greyhound racing’s rich Gippsland Carnival.

Trained just 10 minutes from the Warragul track by Eddie Lieshout at Drouin West, Aston Miley will have plenty of support from the local crowd in the $67,000 final, which boasts a $47,000 first prize.

Bred by Ray Borda in South Australia, Aston Miley is a litter sister to fellow Warragul Cup finalist Aston Dee Bee, with the pair among the six heat winners on Boxing Day.

“It’s every trainer’s dream to win their local cup, and I’ve never trained a group winner so it would be a huge thrill if she can win,” said Lieshout.