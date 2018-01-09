Cyrus is champion

Drouin has a new national champion after cyclist Cyrus Monk pulled off a daring solo move to win the Australian under 23 road race on Saturday.

Cyrus, who recently turned 21, thrilled his family and local cyclists who travelled to Buninyong near Ballarat to cheer him across the finish line.

Racing for the green and yellow national jersey against the best young cyclists in Australia, he broke away with two-and-a-half laps to go of the 92.8km race.

Cyrus said it was hard to believe he had beaten such an accomplished field.

“It was a pretty amazing feeling to be up there. It was difficult to envisage I could beat so many quality riders.”