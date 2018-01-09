Home Sport Charlie and Marilyn medal

Charlie and Marilyn medal

Posted on by editor
Ray Williams chips from the bunker and lands safely on the green on his way to being named scratch winner at Trafalgar on Thursday.

Ray Williams chips from the bunker and lands safely on the green on his way to being named scratch winner at Trafalgar on Thursday.

Trafalgar senior golf results saw Charlie Street and Marilyn Kerr take out the monthly medals.

Results:

Thursday, January 4 stroke monthly medal (49 players): Women’s: monthly medal Marilyn Kerr 31, 2nd Betty Burleigh 32; scratch winner: Cheryl Deppeler 44.

DTL: Sue Balfour 33, Marg Grant, Sue Williams 34;

Par three competition: Karen MacGregor; NTP: Di Bayley; Bradman’s: Di Bayley.

Men’s: monthly medal Charlie Street 28, 2nd Franc Kiss 30; scratch winner: Ray Williams 37.

DTL: Reg Barsdell 31, Graeme Grant, Chris Labour, Graeme Harris Harold McNair, Geoff Pickburn 32.

Par three competition: Gavin Patchett, Charlie Street; NTP: Russ Balfour; Bradman’s: Max Roberts.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature