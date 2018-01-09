Charlie and Marilyn medal

Trafalgar senior golf results saw Charlie Street and Marilyn Kerr take out the monthly medals.
Results:
Thursday, January 4 stroke monthly medal (49 players): Women’s: monthly medal Marilyn Kerr 31, 2nd Betty Burleigh 32; scratch winner: Cheryl Deppeler 44.
DTL: Sue Balfour 33, Marg Grant, Sue Williams 34;
Par three competition: Karen MacGregor; NTP: Di Bayley; Bradman’s: Di Bayley.
Men’s: monthly medal Charlie Street 28, 2nd Franc Kiss 30; scratch winner: Ray Williams 37.
DTL: Reg Barsdell 31, Graeme Grant, Chris Labour, Graeme Harris Harold McNair, Geoff Pickburn 32.
Par three competition: Gavin Patchett, Charlie Street; NTP: Russ Balfour; Bradman’s: Max Roberts.