Warriors unbeaten

Warragul Warriors men remain undefeated at the mid-season break of Gippsland Country Basketball League.

Sam Flanders (20 points), Dwain Scott (19), Ambu Uliando (14) and Mike Santo (11) led the scoring as the Warriors comfortably accounted for the Traralgon T-Birds 82-52 during round 10 action at Warragul Leisure Centre recently.

All but three of the 11 Warriors made it onto the scoresheet as the home side wrapped up another comfortable win.

Meanwhile, a tough start to the season continued for the Warriors women, who earlier went down to the T-Birds 78-47.

The Warriors made a fast start through Peta Rhodes, Kylie Mullen and Rhiannon Gallagher, with an upset appearing on the cards early.