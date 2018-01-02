Home News Rachelle dreams to achieve

Rachelle dreams to achieve

Posted on by editor
On the back of a powerful essay about gender equality in rural areas, Education Centre Gippsland College student Rachelle Dowling was awarded an all-expenses-paid “Power Trip” to the ACT as part of the “Country to Canberra” program.

On the back of a powerful essay about gender equality in rural areas, Education Centre Gippsland College student Rachelle Dowling was awarded an all-expenses-paid “Power Trip” to the ACT as part of the “Country to Canberra” program.

“Don’t limit your dreams” was the lesson that Education Centre Gippsland College student Rachelle Dowling wants to share with local youth.

Rachelle was one of only 10 people across the nation to be selected for the prestigious “Country to Canberra” program, a not-for-profit initiative that empowers young rural women to reach their leadership potential.

On the back of a powerful essay about gender equality in rural areas, Rachelle was awarded an all-expenses-paid “Power Trip” to the ACT.

During the visit, she was able to meet with politicians, connect with mentors, undertake leadership and public speaking training, tour Parliament and develop friendships with other young trailblazers.

The experience was life-changing.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature