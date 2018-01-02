Rachelle dreams to achieve

“Don’t limit your dreams” was the lesson that Education Centre Gippsland College student Rachelle Dowling wants to share with local youth.

Rachelle was one of only 10 people across the nation to be selected for the prestigious “Country to Canberra” program, a not-for-profit initiative that empowers young rural women to reach their leadership potential.

On the back of a powerful essay about gender equality in rural areas, Rachelle was awarded an all-expenses-paid “Power Trip” to the ACT.

During the visit, she was able to meet with politicians, connect with mentors, undertake leadership and public speaking training, tour Parliament and develop friendships with other young trailblazers.

The experience was life-changing.