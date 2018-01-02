Home News Kinder closes

Kinder closes

Heidi Middleton enjoys her final swing at Bowen Park Kindergarten before its closure.

Bowen Park Kindergarten has closed its doors for the final time.

The Warragul kindergarten, located in Bowen St, educated hundreds of local children.

It was originally established at the Logan Park supper rooms following a shortage of kinder places.  It relocated to the Bowen St site after a state government grant received by the shire.

This grant enabled Warragul Church of Christ to build a kinder playroom.  The church honoured a 25-year non-fee paying lease agreement.

Despite the tireless efforts and passionate pleas from families over many years, a new site for the kindergarten could not be secured.

