Harness lends a hand

Warragul Harness Racing Club officials were pleased with the attendance at its first Christmas Eve race meeting.

The race meeting featured the club's first “Lend A Hand” lunch. More than 150 patrons - young and old - attended, after the club sought nominations from local charities of those in the community doing it tough and who otherwise might not have been able to join in the Christmas spirit.

The racing highlight was the four-win haul to premier driver Chris Alford, who had also driven four winners at the Bendigo meeting the previous night.

Alford's winners were “Mach Cruiser”, “Courageous Desire”, “Misty Cullen” and “Magical Delight”, the latter three trained by Drouin West horseman Gary Quinlan.