Fences gain artistic touch

Building site fencing at the West Gippsland Arts Centre upgrade project has been given a new, bright and colourful lease on life.

The temporary fencing is now proudly displaying pieces of artwork by local artists.

Baw Baw Shire Council’s arts and culture advisory committee initiated the display to improve the look of the site and showcase local talent, particularly with the Queen’s Baton Relay visiting the town in February.

More than 50 expressions of interest were received for the display with artists’ work to be copied and printed onto site shroud mesh.