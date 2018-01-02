Home News Fences gain artistic touch

Fences gain artistic touch

Posted on by editor
Brightening up the temporary fences around the West Gippsland Arts Centre redevelopment are local artists Sue Acheson (left) and Bec Van Dyk.

Brightening up the temporary fences around the West Gippsland Arts Centre redevelopment are local artists Sue Acheson (left) and Bec Van Dyk.

Building site fencing at the West Gippsland Arts Centre upgrade project has been given a new, bright and colourful lease on life.

The temporary fencing is now proudly displaying pieces of artwork by local artists.

Baw Baw Shire Council’s arts and culture advisory committee initiated the display to improve the look of the site and showcase local talent, particularly with the Queen’s Baton Relay visiting the town in February.

More than 50 expressions of interest were received for the display with artists’ work to be copied and printed onto site shroud mesh.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature