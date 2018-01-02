Dud deal for rail users

Gippsland rail travellers will continue to wear the pain of frequent service disruptions but for little or no gain, according to Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood.

Commuters returning to work in the city after the Christmas-New Year period will face trips that will take up to an hour longer in each direction from today until Wednesday, January 17, as road coaches are used for part of the trips.

And, although it hasn’t yet announced specific details, V/Line has foreshadowed “changes to some other services” over the next two months.

Mr Blackwood said the inconvenience Gippslanders were forced to endure would not lead to future travel improvements for the region, as works causing the current delays were to improve metropolitan services through level crossing removals between Dandenong and Caulfield and upgrades to systems on the metropolitan network.