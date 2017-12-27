St Paul’s claim bronze

The St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School under 20s girls basketball team recently won bronze in division one at Basketball Australia’s 2017 Australian Schools Championships.

This is the second consecutive year the St Paul’s girls team has finished amongst the medals. They won gold in 2016.

It was a great achievement for the under 20 team, in particular as the team is a lot younger than many opponents. The team had three of the eight girls being only 13-years-old.

Australian Schools Championships (ASC) is the largest event on the junior championships calendar with about 150 teams and almost 2000 athletes involved from across Australia and New Zealand.