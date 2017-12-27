Home Sport St Paul’s claim bronze

The bronze medal winning St Paul’s under 20s girls basketball team are (back, from left) Jessica Zeldenryk, Dallas Loughridge, Makaela Zeldenryk, Georgia Koopmans, (front, from left) Samantha Labros, coach Bobby Cunningham, Stacie Myers, Myah Healey and Stephanie Bryce.

The St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School under 20s girls basketball team recently won bronze in division one at Basketball Australia’s 2017 Australian Schools Championships.

This is the second consecutive year the St Paul’s girls team has finished amongst the medals.  They won gold in 2016.

It was a great achievement for the under 20 team, in particular as the team is a lot younger than many opponents.  The team had three of the eight girls being only 13-years-old.

Australian Schools Championships (ASC) is the largest event on the junior championships calendar with about 150 teams and almost 2000 athletes involved from across Australia and New Zealand.

