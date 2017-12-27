Sewer upgrade complete

A new 1.2-kilometre sewer main has been completed in Drouin as part of Gippsland Water’s program to meet the town’s future population growth.

The 450-millimetre diameter pipe will reduce the risk of possible future sewer spills in the Settlement Rd and Bosanko Rd area.

The installation carried out over several months cost $2.5 million.

Gippsland Water’s general manager customer and community Paul Clark said the main could also cope with a one in five-year rainfall event.

He said residents in the area and users of nearby Bellbird Park had been extensively consulted and Gippsland Water thanked them for their patience during the construction period.