Rates hike hits pensioner

Willow Grove pensioner Barbara Needham says an increased rates notice, indicating that her property has jumped $40,000 in value, will put pressure on her financially.

A Willow Grove pensioner believes she will be eventually forced out of her home after receiving a supplementary rates notice indicating her property had increased in value by $40,000.

Barbara Needham, 80, believes Baw Baw Shire Council issued the notice after consideration to a parcel of land on her property.

Barbara said she thought the property had been amended to the one title during Narracan Shire times.

“They’ve been out and rated the property before and the only thing that’s changed is that the tree has grown,” she said.

“I’ve been here for over 32 years.

“They’ve upped the value by $40,000, but what’s got me is they’ve got me another $2000 for services.

“What services do we get? Nothing.”

