Home News Mick retires satisfied

Mick retires satisfied

Posted on by editor
Retiring chief executive officer at the Baw Baw Latrobe Local Learning and Employment Network Mick Murphy hands over his just completed – and last – annual report to his successor Lisa Price at the Trafalgar office last week.

Retiring chief executive officer at the Baw Baw Latrobe Local Learning and Employment Network Mick Murphy hands over his just completed – and last – annual report to his successor Lisa Price at the Trafalgar office last week.

Some people appear as if they are “made for their jobs” – it may even be that jobs appear to be made for them – but, whatever, educationalist Mick Murphy and his job as chief executive of the Baw Baw Latrobe Local Learning and Employment Network have fitted like a hand in a glove.

Last Thursday he walked from his office at Trafalgar and into retirement 17 years to the day from when he took charge of the LLEN as its inaugural chief.

It was a challenging job he took on trying to help young people at risk of dropping out of the education system and probably facing a bleak employment future.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature