Mick retires satisfied

Some people appear as if they are “made for their jobs” – it may even be that jobs appear to be made for them – but, whatever, educationalist Mick Murphy and his job as chief executive of the Baw Baw Latrobe Local Learning and Employment Network have fitted like a hand in a glove.

Last Thursday he walked from his office at Trafalgar and into retirement 17 years to the day from when he took charge of the LLEN as its inaugural chief.

It was a challenging job he took on trying to help young people at risk of dropping out of the education system and probably facing a bleak employment future.