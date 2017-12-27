Families enjoy races

A family orientated crowd of just over 1000 people celebrated Boxing Day at the Drouin Picnic Races yesterday.

Drouin Picnic Racing Club president Greg Cole said it was a “great day” with six races on offer.

However, the crowd of just over 1000 people was disappointing for organisers who had hoped the fine weather would attract more than 1500 people.

“Typically the crowd now is a bit more family orientated,” said Mr Cole. “We’re not getting the young ones there.”

He believed Beyond the Valley at Lardner Park could be impacting the numbers of young adults in the crowd.