It was a very hot, sticky Tuesday for all the bowlers with Drouin’s results proving it.

Drouin had one convincing win and two losses for the last round before the Christmas break.

Division one: Drouin 16/77 defeated Yallourn 0/46.

M. Leighton (skip), S. Atkinson, M. Rhodes and L. Firth won 28/14. With 14-shots up, they were best rink winners for the round. D. Hamilton (skip), J. Aubrey, C. Jeffrey and L. Innes won 23/13. M. Schofield (skip), P. Appleyard, M. Firth and G. Aubrey won 26/19.