WDJFL welcome Buln Buln

The Warragul District Junior Football League has become the largest junior football competition in country Victoria following the addition of Buln Buln for season 2018.
Following its expansion over recent years that has seen Ellinbank, Poowong-Loch and Caldermeade added to the League, the addition of Buln Buln for season 2018 will take the WDJFL to a 14-club competition.
League president Anthony Hibbs said member clubs voted unanimously to include Buln Buln in the junior competition for the first time since 1999.
“The proposal has been to affiliate with three teams, being under 10s, under 12s and under 14s and the club has met key criteria of the league,” Hibbs said.