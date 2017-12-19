New kinder for Warragul

Warragul Primary School is finishing the school year on a high this week, celebrating a state government funding announcement to develop an early learning centre with 66 kindergarten places on the school site.

The centre will fill a desperate need for more kindergarten places in Baw Baw Shire, with the new places to be catered for from February 2019.

The $650,000 funding announcement on Thursday was welcomed by WPS principal Rosemary Allica and school council president Glenn Marriott.

The school has been lobbying for five years to establish an early learning centre incorporating a kindergarten.

Mr Marriott said the urgency for the project had come and gone in waves over recent years depending on local kindergarten pressures.

But, with the closure this year of Bowen Park Kindergarten, the timing is perfect.

Concept plans for the early learning centre will be refined in the new year before the project is tendered and built in readiness for the 2019 year.