Hannah gains top ATAR

Students across West Gippsland celebrated the hard work that brought about strong results with the release of Australian Tertiary Admission Rank and study scores on Friday.

St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School student Hannah Robertson-Sas of Glengarry topped the class with an outstanding score of 99.3. Hannah received a perfect study score of 50 for English and 49 for English Literature. She is planning to be an English/humanities teacher.

Chairo Christian School dux Jacob Smeaton from Drouin West achieved a score of 98.85 and plans to study engineering at Swinburne University of Technology.

Marist Sion College dux Chiara Mulqueen hopes to study medicine at Monash University, following her score of 98.75. Chiara also achieved a perfect study score of 50 in psychology.