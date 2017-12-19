Gumbuya World opens

The eight-metre high by 25-metre long pheasant is still there to welcome visitors as they approach.

And there’s still the name Gumbuya, although with a slight tweaking to a new title - Gumbuya World rather than Gumbuya Park that it had carried for almost 40 years.

But once inside the gates of the Tynong North family park everything that comes before the eyes is brand spanking new.

It’s now a fully-fledged theme park that opened the gates to the public for the first time yesterday.

The Gazette was among a throng of media given a sneak preview last Thursday.

It didn’t take many steps once through the gates to see where $35 million has been ploughed into the development over the past six months by a consortium of six Melbourne men that want to “leave a legacy for future generations”.