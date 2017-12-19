Gangodawila in top form

Having posted more than 400 in their previous encounter with Yarragon, Western Park again put the Panthers’ bowlers to the sword in their division one clash, with the Warriors requiring just 24.3 overs to claim victory in pursuit of 124.

Adam Feltham was the only wicket to fall – spooning a catch to Laytten Smith off the bowling of McCallum to be out for just seven – but his removal allowed Sanjaya Gangodawila and Matthew Wakefield to rapidly add the remaining 103 required runs.

Gangodawila in particular was in excellent form, striking the ball to all parts of the ground on his way to a 67-ball 73 whilst Wakefield chimed in with a more patient knock of 32*.