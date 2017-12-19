Home News EDFL sign agreement

EDFL sign agreement

Warragul Industrials player River Ford breaks clear from his Catani opponent in the 2017 grand final of the Ellinbank and District Football League.  The EDFL has joined AFL Gippsland’s Regional Administration Centre.

The Ellinbank District Football League has joined AFL Gippsland’s Regional Administration Centre.

EDFL general manager Ken Moore said while it had been a work in progress, a service agreement had been signed off last Tuesday.

“It was always going to happen,” he said.

Mr Moore said with the agreement now signed, the League would work with the RAC to further preparations for next season, including setting down a budget.

It follows the recent release of the fixture, which received no objections from clubs.

“The most salient point is we managed to avoid a clash with Western Park, with the Gulls and Dusties playing alternate weeks,” Mr Moore said.

 

