Young guns triumph with Pride

Warragul District Cricket Association young guns Sam Batson (Western Park), Jack Armour (Buln Buln), James Williams and Sam Whibley (Hallora) were part of the triumphant Gippsland Pride side that won Sunday’s Victorian Country Cricket League under 21 championship.

The Pride defeated North East in an enthralling contest.

Playing at the picturesque Tallarook Cricket Ground in Victoria’s Seymour district, Gippsland Pride batted first and looked to be heading home early, after a top order collapse of epical proportions saw them in dire straits at 5/23.

The day was saved thanks to a match saving partnership of 55 between Perry Hill (36*), and Morgan Murray-Williams (38*), which in addition to Batson’s gritty 27 earlier in the day gave the Gippslanders a sporting chance with the ball.