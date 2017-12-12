Home News Val volunteers to visit

MS community volunteers scheme team leader Rosemary Joiner (right) is hoping to recruit more volunteers to the scheme like Val Goombridge of Neerim South.

A cup of tea, a chat, a game of scrabble – it may not sound much but a weekly visit to an elderly person is sometimes the friendship they need to brighten their day.

Val Goombridge of Neerim South admits she has always been a “people’s person.” She loves people and the rewards of building relationships.

As a volunteer with the MS Community Visitors Scheme, Val loves nothing more than visiting a Tarago Views Aged Care resident every week and seeing the resident’s eyes light up when she walks into the room.

“When you live in a community, you never know when you might need help yourself, so it’s nice to give back.

“You can get a lot of the community you live in, and it’s very important to give to your community,” she said.

Val moved to Neerim South four years ago and immediately set out to become involved as a volunteer.

