Home News Hospital board changes

Hospital board changes

Posted on by editor
West Gippsland Healthcare Group board members following the recent annual general meeting (from left) Peter Kingwill, Jo-anne Moorfoot, Christine Holland and Beryl Raufer.  Back from left:  Associate Professor David Hillis, John Monagle, Chair Jane Leslie, Duncan Smith and Peter Marx.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group board members following the recent annual general meeting (from left) Peter Kingwill, Jo-anne Moorfoot, Christine Holland and Beryl Raufer.  Back from left:  Associate Professor David Hillis, John Monagle, Chair Jane Leslie, Duncan Smith and Peter Marx.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group board member of 21 years, including seven years as chairman, John Davine, was one of three retiring board members at the recent annual general meeting.

Three new directors joined the board and were tasked with overseeing the governance and strategic direction of the healthcare group.

The new members include associate professor David Hillis, Jo-anne Moorfoot and Beryl Raufer.

Jane Leslie, who continues as board chairman, acknowledged the significant contribution of the outgoing members including John Davine, Brian Davey and Joanne Campbell.

As well as Mr Davine’s lengthy service, Mr Davey served the board for 12 years and was chair for four years while Ms Campbell served for eight years and was vice-chair from 2011 to 2014.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature