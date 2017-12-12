Hospital board changes

West Gippsland Healthcare Group board member of 21 years, including seven years as chairman, John Davine, was one of three retiring board members at the recent annual general meeting.

Three new directors joined the board and were tasked with overseeing the governance and strategic direction of the healthcare group.

The new members include associate professor David Hillis, Jo-anne Moorfoot and Beryl Raufer.

Jane Leslie, who continues as board chairman, acknowledged the significant contribution of the outgoing members including John Davine, Brian Davey and Joanne Campbell.

As well as Mr Davine’s lengthy service, Mr Davey served the board for 12 years and was chair for four years while Ms Campbell served for eight years and was vice-chair from 2011 to 2014.