Gippsland Cup returns

Australia’s biggest greyhound racing regional series will return for a second year to the Gippsland region.

The Gippsland Cup will be launched at the Traralgon Greyhound Racing Club on Thursday night to mark the return of the series which connects four country Cups in Warragul, Sale, Traralgon and Cranbourne.

Victorian greyhound racing ambassador and AFL games record holder Brent Harvey will be attending the launch and subsequent cups, as will Western Bulldogs premiership player and Gippslander Josh Dunkley and his sister, Melbourne Vixens netballer Lara Dunkley.

The $75,000 Sale Cup will kick off the series on Boxing Day, followed by the $47,000 Traralgon Cup on January 13, the $47,000 Warragul Cup on January 27 and the $47,000 Cranbourne Cup on February 10.