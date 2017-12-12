Elders visit Labertouche

Local history and indigenous culture were explored at Labertouche Primary School when Aboriginal elders visited last week.

The students were enthralled by stories of life at Jackson’s Track, learning to swim and fish in the Labertouche Creek, viewing artefacts and learning about bush foods.

Elders and former students Sandra and Linda Mullett shared their knowledge together with Koorie engagement support officer Kaylene McKinnon.

School captains Hamish Cook and Grace Gillies said they learnt about growing up on Jackson’s Track and Tonkin Road, as well as the people who lived there including champion boxer Lionel Rose.

Asked their favourite part of the day, Hamish said “probably learning about where we live” and Grace said “I liked the history about Jackson’s Track”.