Dedicated investigator

Dedicated family violence investigators are part of Victoria Police’s reform agenda to target increasing violence, sexual offences and child abuse in the home.

With an increasing trend of family violence reports in the Baw Baw police services area, inspector Chris Major said a dedicated and specially trained investigator would work with the recently established family violence unit based at Warragul.

The reform agenda was unveiled by Victoria Police on Friday and will see 415 dedicated family violence investigators to be trained and rolled out over the next three years.

From next year, existing family violence units across the state will transition to Family Violence Investigation Units (FVIUs) with dedicated detectives and intelligence practitioners embedded into the teams.

Mr Major welcomed the strategy, saying the statistics in Baw Baw demonstrated the need for a targeted response to family violence.

In the past 12 months, reports of family violence incidents in Baw Baw have increased 13 per cent.