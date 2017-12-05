A stand of trees, some more than 300 years old, needs to be protected from a proposal to develop 22 townhouses in Drouin, according to community members.

Members of the Friends of Drouin’s Trees group fear development of 22 dwellings on land between Monica Drv and McNeilly Rd could spell the end to a precious stand of trees listed on the town’s significant tree register.

While the planning application lodged with Baw Baw Shire does not propose to remove the trees, many submissions to council have already outlined concerns about the development’s impact on the native vegetation.

“Our fear is once people move in there is no protection of those trees,” said Friends of Drouin’s Trees member Jenny Date. “It should be a protected area.”