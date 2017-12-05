Telling Drouin’s stories

Local stories of a war hero, a schoolboy at the turn of the century, a young girl growing up on Jackson’s Track and well-known family businesses all featured at the fifth “Stories of Drouin” presentation.

A history of the Drouin State/Primary School and Drouin Fire Brigade together with Judy Farmer’s Australia Day speech also featured.

The presentation of nine stories attracted about 90 people, including some who travelled from Sydney and Dandenong, to the Drouin Anglican Church Hall.

Volunteers compiled a snapshot of all nine stories lasting 40-minutes and enthralling the large crowd.

“It’s a fantastic project,” “Yes it’s hard work…but it’s absolutely fabulous to hear stories we didn’t know and the families to hear,” Judy Farmer said.