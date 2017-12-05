Rain cancels events

Warnings of a super storm hitting the state over the weekend may not have impacted as originally predicted, but several events and sporting activities were either called off or washed out across West Gippsland.

Bureau of Meteorology warnings of up to 100mm of rain in West Gippsland from Friday to Sunday fell short but the region was spared of any dangerous flash flooding.

Constant, steady rain began about 8am on Friday morning and by 9am Saturday morning, 40.4mm was recorded at the BoM weather station at Nilma North.

Warragul recorded 63.6mm of rain from Friday morning to yesterday morning, with most areas reporting fairly constant and steady rain throughout the weekend.

The 115-year average rainfall for December is 79.3mm.