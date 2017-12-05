Home Sport Georgia reaches new heights

Georgia reaches new heights

Posted on by editor
Georgia Caddy is embarking on a tour of Europe and the United States as part of Basketball Victoria’s high performance squad.

Georgia Caddy is embarking on a tour of Europe and the United States as part of Basketball Victoria’s high performance squad.

Drouin’s Georgia Caddy is taking her basketball to a higher level, having been selected to take part in a tour to Europe and the United States as part of Basketball Victoria’s high-performance squad.

Georgia, who flew out for the first leg of the tour on Friday, received the invitation to tour with the squad in January, joining 10 of the top girls and 10 of the top boys from the state on the trip.

The St Paul’s Anglican Grammar student, who forms part of the school’s Elite Sports Performers program, will take part in 12 matches across the 21-day tour.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature