Georgia reaches new heights

Drouin’s Georgia Caddy is taking her basketball to a higher level, having been selected to take part in a tour to Europe and the United States as part of Basketball Victoria’s high-performance squad.

Georgia, who flew out for the first leg of the tour on Friday, received the invitation to tour with the squad in January, joining 10 of the top girls and 10 of the top boys from the state on the trip.

The St Paul’s Anglican Grammar student, who forms part of the school’s Elite Sports Performers program, will take part in 12 matches across the 21-day tour.