Defibrillator replaced

At the commissioning of the new defibrillator at Coles Supermarket are (from left) store manager Conrad Taylor, Rotarian Bob Vogt, club president David Proposch, and Rotarians Leigh Bates and Bill Petschack who installed the unit.

An Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) installed stolen from Drouin in August has been replaced.

The original defibrillator was installed by the Drouin Rotary Club on the front wall of Coles Drouin supermarket in May.

The club has replaced the stolen unit with a new one inside the store.

It was one of the club’s community service projects, and was to provide AEDs in readily-accessible public locations in the town.

Rotary past-president Leigh Bates, who is leading the AED project, said that given the supermarket’s opening hours of 6am to 11pm, the unit would be available during the more likely hours of public need – when people were out-and-about.

