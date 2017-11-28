Tears as reserve damaged

Members of a small but dedicated working party were moved to tears when they found major damage at the Glen Nayook Flora and Fauna Reserve.

The reserve, affectionately known as “The Glen” to locals, is a small fern gully near Neerim Junction, one of few pieces of remnant vegetation left in the district.

Friends of Glen Nayook co-ordinator Bob Read said members felt shock, horror and disbelief to discover that a bike track had been cleared through the bush.

Vegetation had been removed, ramps built and mature tree ferns cast aside through the most sensitive parts of the reserve.

"Some of the ladies were quite distraught and in tears," he said.