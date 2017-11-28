Parking crackdown

Overstaying car parking time limits across Baw Baw Shire will not be tolerated.

Council has decided to crackdown on parking restrictions and with the introduction of increased patrols this week, offending drivers are being warned they have two weeks to change their habits.

Calls from community members and retailers for council to take a tougher approach on parking have been on the table for more than 12 months.

In July, Cr Danny Goss called for officers to prepare a detailed report on car parking in the Warragul central business district.

As a result, council last week agreed to provide a two week warning period, beginning yesterday, for drivers overstaying in timed parking zones for their first offence.