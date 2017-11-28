Home News Learners give back

Learners give back

Posted on by editor
Baw Baw L2P participant Emily Humme gives back whilst working towards her probationary licence by delivering Meals on Wheels to Lorna Morris.

Baw Baw L2P participant Emily Humme gives back whilst working towards her probationary licence by delivering Meals on Wheels to Lorna Morris.

The Baw Baw L2P program is continuing to assist young learner drivers gain safe driving practises.

Since beginning the program in 2009, 115 young people have gained their Ps, giving them the opportunity to search for and gain further training, education and job opportunities.

In 2014, Ziggy Laity moved to Melbourne to live, working at the Flemington Racetrack as a strapper, with first class trainers and racehorses.

Travis MacDonald’s 2015 Ps meant he could be based in Hallam, laying communication cables.

The year 2016 saw Jacob Bell and Simon Ginters take on delivery driving in rural and metropolitan regions.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature