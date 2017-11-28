Learners give back

The Baw Baw L2P program is continuing to assist young learner drivers gain safe driving practises.

Since beginning the program in 2009, 115 young people have gained their Ps, giving them the opportunity to search for and gain further training, education and job opportunities.

In 2014, Ziggy Laity moved to Melbourne to live, working at the Flemington Racetrack as a strapper, with first class trainers and racehorses.

Travis MacDonald’s 2015 Ps meant he could be based in Hallam, laying communication cables.

The year 2016 saw Jacob Bell and Simon Ginters take on delivery driving in rural and metropolitan regions.